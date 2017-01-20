Deposit Guarantee Fund resumes payments to Bank Mykhailivsky depositors

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund from January 20 resumed payments to the depositors of Bank Mykhailivsky (Kyiv), being under liquidation, after putting amendments to the register of depositors, reads a report on the fund's website.

According to the report, to obtain deposit refunds the bank depositors can until March 2, 2017 apply to the agent banks of the fund, in particular Alfa-Bank, FUIB and TAScombank.

Payments are made in the amount of the deposit, including interest accrued on the date of introduction of temporary administration in the bank, but no more than UAH 200,000.