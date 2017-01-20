Economy

17:52 20.01.2017

Deposit Guarantee Fund resumes payments to Bank Mykhailivsky depositors

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund from January 20 resumed payments to the depositors of Bank Mykhailivsky (Kyiv), being under liquidation, after putting amendments to the register of depositors, reads a report on the fund's website.

According to the report, to obtain deposit refunds the bank depositors can until March 2, 2017 apply to the agent banks of the fund, in particular Alfa-Bank, FUIB and TAScombank.

Payments are made in the amount of the deposit, including interest accrued on the date of introduction of temporary administration in the bank, but no more than UAH 200,000.

IMPORTANT

Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

Health ministry backs government-funded Ukrainian heart treatment program

Roshen quits activity of its factory in Lipetsk

NBU declares Bank People's Capital insolvent

LATEST

Ukrainian liquefied gas market 30% up in 2016

No clear explanations about reimbursement system, reference prices in Ukraine will lead to shortage of medicines

Share of Naftogaz of gas imports to Ukraine comes to 74% in 2016

International organizations to provide $2.5 mln for healthcare system in Poltava, Lviv regions

Businessman Yaroslavsky waiting for response on proposal to lease Odesa Port-Side Plant

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа Wartburg
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING