Share of Naftogaz of gas imports to Ukraine comes to 74% in 2016

Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2016 imported 8.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the country, or 73.9% of its total imports, according to data from the state holding.

Other companies last year imported 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas, or 26.1% of its total imports.

"The number of private companies in the segment of gas imports grew significantly. There are more than 20 of them now. In 2016 they brought 15 times more gas than in 2014. Now the share of private companies in imports is 26% (1% in 2014). According to Ukrtransgaz, not only gas traders but some consumers buy gas abroad," reads a report on Naftogaz's page on Facebook.

Earlier, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said Naftogaz in 2016 imported natural gas worth $1.6 billion.