International organizations to provide $2.5 mln for healthcare system in Poltava, Lviv regions

– The World Bank and Swiss Cooperation Office would provide $2.5 million as technical and organization assistance to Lviv and Poltava regions to reform the healthcare system, the press service of Ukraine's Health Ministry has reported.

"Lviv, Poltava and other regions which will launch the medical reform first would receive technical and organization assistance under the trilateral project with the participation of the World Bank, Swiss Cooperation Office and Health Ministry," the ministry said.

The project will be implemented in 2017-2020. Its consists of two elements – technical assistance to the regions to introduce top priority directions in healthcare reform and increase institutional ability aimed at improving the healthcare system management, fighting corruption, monitor procurement and financial operations under the Serving People, Improving Health Project for Ukraine.

"The project is important in the context of implementing the World Bank's Serving People, Improving Health Project for Ukraine envisaging the use of a $214.73 million loan," the press service said.

In March 2015, the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved a $214.73 million loan provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to implement Serving People, Improving Health Project. The project will seek to develop medical infrastructure and improve the quality of health services in eight regions across the country: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Poltava and Rivne regions.