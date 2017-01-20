Economy

15:19 20.01.2017

Businessman Yaroslavsky waiting for response on proposal to lease Odesa Port-Side Plant

DCH Group of Oleksandr Yaroslavsky has sent an official proposal to lease public joint-stock company Odesa Port-Side Plant, and the response has not yet arrived, Yaroslavsky has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We submitted [a proposal] to lease [the plant] officially. No response yet," he said on the sidelines of "the Ukrainian Breakfast" in Davos organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Yaroslavsky expressed regret that at present ammonia and fertilizer production facilities are idle, as transshipment was halted due to a conflict between Russia's Togliattiazot and Ukraine's Ukrkhimtransammiak over the ammonia pipeline.

Asked if the stoppage of the plant makes the selection of its leaser or investor more realistic, he said that this makes everyone staying far away from it and debts are only swelling.

The businessman said that at present he does not have plans to return to the financial sector via the acquisition of a bank.

"Today I only see that banks are being closed," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
