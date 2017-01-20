Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Glencore International AG jointly with Oleksandr Yaroslavsky's DCH Group intends to participate in a tender to privatize public joint-stock company Turboatom if the tender were announced, the press service of DCH has reported.

Majority shareholder in Glencore Inc Ivan Glasenberg expressed the interest at a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18. Yaroslavsky also took part in the meeting.

Glasenberg expressed Glencore International AG's interest to restoration and modernization of the Ukrainian economy.

According to the report, the prospects for expanding Glencore Inc's activities in developing the agricultural sector as a strategic sector for Ukraine were also discussed.

Glencore International AG is a Swiss trading company and one of the largest suppliers of commodities and materials.

Turboatom is the sole producer of turbine equipment in Ukraine for hydro, heat and nuclear electricity stations. Turboatom specializes in manufacturing turbines for thermal and nuclear power plants, hydraulic turbines for hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage power plants, gas turbines for thermal power plants, steam and gas equipment, and other power equipment.