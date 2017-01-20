Economy

Poroshenko with Vietnamese PM in Davos discuss holding Ukraine-Vietnam Summit in 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have discussed the issue of holding the Ukraine-Vietnam Summit in 2017.

The parties noted mutual interest in the intensification of political dialogue between Ukraine and Vietnam, the presidential press service said on Friday.

Poroshenko and Nguyen Xuan Phuc also agreed to intensify trade and economic relations and hold the regular session of the Ukraine-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, particularly in the sphere of aircraft manufacturing, agriculture and tourism in the first half of 2017.

The parties also agreed to intensify cooperation in the sphere of education.

Ukraine and Vietnam agreed to enhance coordination in the framework of the international organizations, including the UN, according to the press service of the Ukrainian president.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized that his country supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Poroshenko invited the prime minister of Vietnam to make an official visit to Ukraine at his convenience.

Interfax-Ukraine
