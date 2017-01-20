Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak and State Secretary for Defense of the United Kingdom Sir Michael Fallon have signed the Joint Statement on defense cooperation development after their talks in Kyiv.

"The defense ministers by their Joint Statement have shown willingness for further cooperation in several areas, in particular on the preparation of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cooperation in the field of education, language and vocational training, support for the security sector reform," the Defense Ministry's press service said on Friday.

Defense minister of Ukraine and state secretary for defense of the United Kingdom have agreed to continue a dialog on bilateral defense cooperation in 2017.