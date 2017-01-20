Ukrainian IT company SoftServe acquires Poland's Coders Center

Global IT company with Ukrainian roots SoftServe (Lviv) has announced the acquisition of private technological firm Coders Center headquartered in Poland.

The company said in a press release that the deal was finalized on January 17, 2017. Its financial conditions are not disclosed.

Coders Center delivers advanced ECMS and E-commerce based solutions, tailored to customer’s requirements in time, quality and budget. Its clients were Bossard Holding AG, General Electric Healthcare, International Personal Finance, Oriflame Sweden, Saint-Gobain and NES Global.

The acquisition expands SoftServe’s digital solutions offerings and consulting services along with software development capabilities.

SoftServe is the largest global IT company with Ukrainian roots. It specializes in software development and consultancy services. Over 4,000 employees work in the company. Its headquarters are located in Lviv and Austin (the United States).

SoftServe has design centers in Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, as well as in Sofia and Wroclaw.