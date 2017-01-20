Discontinuation of support for Ukraine would show U.S. weakness – 'Ukrainian breakfast' in Davos

Possible negative consequences for Ukraine of any attempt by President-elect Donald Trump to normalize relations with Russia would be negated by democratic values [shared by Ukraine and the U.S.] and America's pro-Ukraine lobby. That was the opinion of participants of the "Ukrainian breakfast" organized in Davos by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Thursday.

"Making Ukraine a sacrifice will not make America great again [the slogan of Trump's presidential election campaign] … We all know Putin only understands the language of strength," said one of the participants at the venue.

A high-ranking former U.S. official said candidates for key posts in the new U.S. administration, including [Rex Tillerson] the U.S. Secretary of State designate, have voiced clear, hardline positions regarding Russia.

"Trump has surrounded himself with independent people with clear positions, people who will not be frightened. They say clearly what they think," one expert said.

Parliament deputy Serhiy Leshchenko said Ukraine expects significant support from the West for its euro-integrationalistic and euroatlantic strivings. He added Ukraine is disappointed by the failure of signatories of the [1994] Budapest Memorandum to live up to their obligations.

"There can be no compromises, if they include the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Donbas. Russian military forces must leave. The Minsk [cease-fire] agreement is passe. Only a strong Ukraine can guarantee the security of Europe," the MP said.