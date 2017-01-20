Czech Dragon Capital buys 0.8% more shares in Ukrainian Exchange

Dragon Capital s.r.о. (the Czech Republic) has bought 0.8% more shares in public joint-stock company Ukrainian Exchange (Kyiv), building up 20.788% stake in the company, Ukrainian Exchange has reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine.

As reported, early February 2016 Moscow Exchange closed sale of its entire 50.02% stake in Ukraine's PFTS Stock Exchange. The exchange did not name the buyer of the stake.

Moscow Exchange also left Ukrainian Exchange as a shareholder. Early February Dragon Capital s.r.o. bought 4,997 shares in Ukrainian Exchange (19.988%). On March 9, 2016, Univer Capital bought the rest of 23% of shares in Ukrainian Exchange belonged to Moscow Exchange.