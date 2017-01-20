Economy

12:28 20.01.2017

Czech Dragon Capital buys 0.8% more shares in Ukrainian Exchange

Dragon Capital s.r.о. (the Czech Republic) has bought 0.8% more shares in public joint-stock company Ukrainian Exchange (Kyiv), building up 20.788% stake in the company, Ukrainian Exchange has reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine.

As reported, early February 2016 Moscow Exchange closed sale of its entire 50.02% stake in Ukraine's PFTS Stock Exchange. The exchange did not name the buyer of the stake.

Moscow Exchange also left Ukrainian Exchange as a shareholder. Early February Dragon Capital s.r.o. bought 4,997 shares in Ukrainian Exchange (19.988%). On March 9, 2016, Univer Capital bought the rest of 23% of shares in Ukrainian Exchange belonged to Moscow Exchange.

IMPORTANT

Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

Health ministry backs government-funded Ukrainian heart treatment program

Roshen quits activity of its factory in Lipetsk

NBU declares Bank People's Capital insolvent

LATEST

Ukrainian liquefied gas market 30% up in 2016

No clear explanations about reimbursement system, reference prices in Ukraine will lead to shortage of medicines

Deposit Guarantee Fund resumes payments to Bank Mykhailivsky depositors

Share of Naftogaz of gas imports to Ukraine comes to 74% in 2016

International organizations to provide $2.5 mln for healthcare system in Poltava, Lviv regions

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING