Ericsson launches R&D center in Lviv

Swedish-based Ericsson AB, the world's largest manufacturer of equipment for wireless networks, has launched Ukraine's first R&D office in Lviv.

According to a press release from the Wireless Ukraine association, whose member is the Ericsson, the new center is organized on the basis of the division of Polish-Ukrainian IT company Ericpol, the purchase of which Ericsson announced in the past year.

According to the report, the official opening of the center is scheduled for April 20, 2017, but at the moment the transaction has been almost completed and the office is already working. It employs about 120 programmers. The office will mainly be engaged in software development for BSS and OSS systems of telecoms operators.

Ericsson said in future the center will be engaged in LTE, Internet of Things, e-health and e-government.

The company also plans to expand and open new R&D centers in Ukraine.