Ukraine in 2016 fully uses EU tariff quotas on 11 goods items – UAC

Ukraine has fully used EU tariff quotas on the deliveries to the European Union of corn, wheat, barley, sugar, poultry, honey, oats, grape and apple juice, malt and wheat gluten, processed tomatoes, barley groats and flour.

"In 2016 Ukraine fully used quotas on 11 groups of products. In 2015 it fully used quotas on eight groups of commodities (sugar by 99%), in 2014 six," the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UAC) association said.

The main drivers of accelerating the closure of quotas were such groups: glucose and glucose syrup (from 6.1% of the used quota in 2015 to 58.7% in 2016), barley (from 77.7% in 2015 to 99.8% in 2016), malt and wheat gluten (from 72.9% in 2015 to 100% in 2016), poultry (an additional quota, from 22.5% in 2015 to 43% in 2016), bran (from 22.7% to 42.8%), starch (from 9.6% to 18.8%).

In 2016 Ukraine started using quotas for duty-free exports of processed dairy goods (24.4% of the quota used), processed cereals (2.7% of the quota) and mushrooms (0.1%). In particular, Ukraine started exporting milk powder (30%) and butter (46%).