Ukroboronprom denies MP's info on servicing concern's enterprises in banks with Russian capital

Ukroboronprom state concern has refuted the data promulgated by MP Vitaliy Kupriy (the UKROP party) in social networks on servicing the state concern's enterprises in banks with Russian capital.

According to the press service of the state concern, in 2014 Ukroboronprom and its enterprises actually curtailed operations, including payroll services, in banks with Russian capital and moved to servicing in Ukrainian banks, which serve today 99.51% of business accounts of the state concern.

"A mere 0.49% of accounts are in banks with Russian capital. This figure is credit commitments open prior to 2014. At the same time, there are almost no financial risks for the companies," the report reads.