Government approves Pension Fund's budget for 2017 with deficit of around UAH 142 bln

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the budget of the Pension Fund for 2017 with a deficit of around UAH 142 billion.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"The subsidy we are sending from the national budget to the Pension Fund is cut from UAH 145 billion to UAH 141.2 billion," Social Policy Minister Andriy Reva said at the meeting.

He said that the general budget of the Pension Fund is UAH 284 billion. Revenue from paying single social security tax is to be UAH 142.5 billion. This is UAH 30 billion more than in 2016.