Economy

14:12 18.01.2017

Government approves Pension Fund's budget for 2017 with deficit of around UAH 142 bln

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the budget of the Pension Fund for 2017 with a deficit of around UAH 142 billion.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"The subsidy we are sending from the national budget to the Pension Fund is cut from UAH 145 billion to UAH 141.2 billion," Social Policy Minister Andriy Reva said at the meeting.

He said that the general budget of the Pension Fund is UAH 284 billion. Revenue from paying single social security tax is to be UAH 142.5 billion. This is UAH 30 billion more than in 2016.

IMPORTANT

Naftogaz imports gas worth $1.6 bln in 2016

Cabinet sees no need to raise retirement age – Reva

Naftogaz not to clear $5.3 bln bill until Stockholm arbitration decision issued

Ukrainian president hopes EBRD to expand financing for Ukraine in 2017

Kyiv's PGO repeatedly arrests Gulliver multifunctional complex

LATEST

Ukraine in 2016 fully uses EU tariff quotas on 11 goods items – UAC

Ukroboronprom denies MP's info on servicing concern's enterprises in banks with Russian capital

Wizz Air launches flights from Lviv to Wroclaw from April 2017

S&P: Ukraine-Based Kernel Holding S.A. Rated Preliminary 'B', Outlook Stable

DP World shows interest to concession of Yuzhny port

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING