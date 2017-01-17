Switzerland to issue $100 mln in financial aid to Ukraine

Switzerland will provide $100 million as the first tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine by the end of 2017, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A decision was taken, which has been just announced, that before the end of January, Ukraine will receive $100 million. They will go to the accounts of the National Bank in the form of financial assistance from the Swiss Confederation as the first part of the tranche aimed at supporting Ukraine," Poroshenko told journalists in Davos after the talks with Swiss President Doris Leuthard.

The Ukrainian president said that during the talks with the Swiss counterpart they discussed the current state of bilateral relations, as well as Ukraine's progress on the path of important reforms.

"We noted that Ukraine will not come empty-handed to February 6, when Ukraine and Switzerland will celebrate 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Switzerland has recognized Ukraine's evident progress in reforms," Poroshenko said.

According to Poroshenko, Switzerland is also ready to provide visa-free regime for Ukrainians immediately after this is done by the EU.