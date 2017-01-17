Ukraine's aviation service signs arrangement on convergence of certification with EC

Ukraine's State Aviation Service and the European Commission (EC) have signed the arrangement on convergence of aircraft type certification systems.

The press service of the Ukrainian agency has reported that State Aviation Service Chairman Oleksandr Bilchuk signed the document at a meeting with a delegation of the European Commission headed by Director General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission Henrik Hololei.

The document envisages continuation of cooperation in converging the certification systems in the areas of primary airworthiness, maintenance of airworthiness and servicing of aircraft and their elements. The Ukrainian authority will compare regulatory and procedural requirements of the sides, reflect any discrepancies and determine the measures to converge the systems and the dates when the measures are introduced.

Earlier, in 2013, Ukraine undertook liabilities to finish the international arrangement on convergence of aircraft type certification systems to sign the document along with the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA agreement). In November 2016, the draft arrangement was finally approved and it was decided to sign it separately from the ECAA.

"The signing of the arrangement today is the sign that it is impossible to stop desire of Ukrainian aviation to comply with European standards. We will play under the same rules. This means that Ukrainian aircraft will be clear for European operators. We are taking are of principal interests of the Ukrainian aircraft building industry. The arrangement would not do harm to current industrial standards of Ukraine in production of aircraft and their elements that are not described in the provision of the ECAA," Bilchuk said.