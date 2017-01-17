Economy

15:33 17.01.2017

Kernel holding roadshow of debut eurobond issue

Kernel, one of the largest Ukrainian agricultural groups, is conducting a roadshow for investors in the United States and Europe regarding a possible issue of eurobonds, according to the company's website.

The eurobonds are to be issued in accordance with the 144A and Reg S rules, i.e. they will be available to U.S. investors with a maturity of five years and a fixed coupon rate.

Other parameters of the securities issue are not reported.

As reported, the shareholders of PJSC Poltava Oil Extraction Plant - Kernel Group at an extraordinary meeting on December 26, 2016 approved giving guarantees on the debut issue of eurobonds of Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg).

The shareholders' decision indicates the volume of eurobonds issued is limited to the sum of $650 million, the interest rate is 10% per annum, and the circulation term is five years.

The company will also act as a guarantor for other Kernel Holding costs within the eurobond issue. The ceiling amount of such costs is estimated at UAH 17.1 million.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv's PGO repeatedly arrests Gulliver multifunctional complex

Switzerland to issue $100 mln in financial aid to Ukraine

Gazprom bills Naftogaz $5.3 bln for gas under take-or-pay provisions for 2016, claims could grow to $37 bln

Poroshenko counts on next IMF tranche in coming weeks

НБУ вновь объявил аукцион по продаже до $100 млн

LATEST

Four international companies supplying gas to Ukraine – Naftogaz

Naftogaz seeks to start using World Bank-secured $500 mln loan in Feb

Fitch rates Kernel's planned eurobond 'B+(EXP)'

Ukraine's aviation service signs arrangement on convergence of certification with EC

Kyiv hopes China plays active role in Donbas settlement

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
гороскоп на неделю козерог
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING