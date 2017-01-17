Economy

15:24 17.01.2017

Kyiv hopes China plays active role in Donbas settlement

Ukraine hopes for China's assistance in the peace process in Donbas, the presidential press service said.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he expected China to promote the peace process in Donbas and the restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine, 'including Crimea', it said after Poroshenko's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi voiced China's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, the report said.

Poroshenko came to Switzerland on January 17 for the 47th meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

