Economy

18:38 13.01.2017

NBU for the first time supports hryvnia with new form of intervention at UAH 27.687/$1

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on January 13 for the first time carried out the sale of foreign currency within foreign exchange interventions in a new form - inquiry about the best exchange rate, the introduction of which is provided in the Strategy of Currency Interventions for 2016-2020.

"The National Bank entered the market with the intervention in this form to smooth excessive fluctuations caused by temporary factors. The volume of the intervention amounted to $10 million. The average weighted rate, at which the intervention was carried out, stood at UAH 27.687 per $1," the central bank reported.

According to its data, taking into account the confirmed effectiveness of the new form of currency intervention, the National Bank plans in future to continue using this instrument to smooth excessive fluctuations in the currency market if necessary.

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank's trustee says no funds to pay costs of investigating "bailed-in" bonds

Date of IMF meeting on Ukraine will be determined in coming weeks

Engie starts gas supplies to Ukraine

JKX reports new raids in offices in Poltava

National Radio and TV Council tells providers to disconnect Russian Dozhd TV for failing to recognize Ukrainian territorial integrity

LATEST

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts liquidation of Investbank

Customs experiment in Ukraine allows collecting extra UAH 2.8 bln for road repairs

Ukraine spends meager 0.3% of its GDP on science and research in 2016

Deposit Guarantee Fund on Jan 16 will start payments to depositors of Investbank

Kyiv airport increases passenger traffic by almost 20% in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/43534/otel-vavilon-4/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа мотоциклов
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING