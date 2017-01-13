Economy

18:24 13.01.2017

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts liquidation of Investbank

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund from January 13 started the liquidation of PJSC Investbank (Odesa).

According to the website of the fund, the liquidation procedure will last until January 12, 2019. Ihor Krasiuk has been appointed liquidator for the corresponding period.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on December 15 declared PJSC Investbank insolvent, because after referring it to the category of problem the shareholders had failed to take sufficient measures to bring the charter capital in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

According to the NBU, 98% of Investbank depositors will receive their deposits in full: they do not exceed the amount of payment to individuals of UAH 200,000 guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

