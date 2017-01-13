Customs experiment in Ukraine allows collecting extra UAH 2.8 bln for road repairs

A customs experiment introduced by the government of Ukraine in September 2015 has allowed in 2015-2016 to collect an additional UAH 2.8 billion to local budgets for road infrastructure repairs, of which nearly UAH 1.5 billion has been spent on road repairs and construction.

According to the press service of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor), the first experiment was introduced in four regions of Ukraine: Volyn, Odesa, Lviv, Chernivtsi, and in 2016 in Kyiv.

"The leader of the experiment can be called Lviv region, the budget of which received the largest amount of UAH 1.2 billion. More than UAH 1 billion has been used for road repairs in Lviv region," says the report.

The customs experiment in 2017 will be extended to all regions of the country, which will provide additional funding for the renovation and repair of road infrastructure in the country and as a result provide a new quality of roads and traffic safety.