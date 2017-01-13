Economy

16:25 13.01.2017

Ukraine spends meager 0.3% of its GDP on science and research in 2016

Deputy Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Maksym Strikha has said the country spent 0.3% of its GDP on science and research in 2016.

"According to preliminary estimate, we can state that research capacity of the Ukrainian GDP fell to a record low – a bit more than 0.3% of the GDP," the deputy minister said during the discussion of a draft medium term plan of the government's priority actions until 2020.

He noted that more precise data will appear in summer, when the statistical results will be summed up.

Strikha added that the scant financing of science is spent on providing for the functioning of research institutions and not on research per se.

