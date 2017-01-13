Economy

16:12 13.01.2017

Deposit Guarantee Fund on Jan 16 will start payments to depositors of Investbank

The Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund from January 16 will start payments to the depositors of PJSC Investbank (Odesa), according to the fund's website.

According to the report, payments will be carried out in the period until February 24 inclusive through the institutions of Bank Pivdennyi (Odesa).

In addition, on January 16 the fund will continue payments to the depositors of Bank Khreschatyk and Delta Bank. Payments will be made until February 24, for the depositors of Bank Khreschatyk through the establishments of agent bank FUIB, for Delta Bank's depositors through Ukrgasbank (all based in Kyiv).

As reported, the NBU board on December 15 declared PJSC Investbank insolvent after the shareholders of the financial institution had not taken sufficient measures to bring the charter capital in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank's trustee says no funds to pay costs of investigating "bailed-in" bonds

Date of IMF meeting on Ukraine will be determined in coming weeks

Engie starts gas supplies to Ukraine

JKX reports new raids in offices in Poltava

National Radio and TV Council tells providers to disconnect Russian Dozhd TV for failing to recognize Ukrainian territorial integrity

LATEST

NBU for the first time supports hryvnia with new form of intervention at UAH 27.687/$1

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts liquidation of Investbank

Customs experiment in Ukraine allows collecting extra UAH 2.8 bln for road repairs

Ukraine spends meager 0.3% of its GDP on science and research in 2016

Kyiv airport increases passenger traffic by almost 20% in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/121498/morskoj-volk-1990/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
на сайте прайс юа
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING