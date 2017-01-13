Deposit Guarantee Fund on Jan 16 will start payments to depositors of Investbank

The Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund from January 16 will start payments to the depositors of PJSC Investbank (Odesa), according to the fund's website.

According to the report, payments will be carried out in the period until February 24 inclusive through the institutions of Bank Pivdennyi (Odesa).

In addition, on January 16 the fund will continue payments to the depositors of Bank Khreschatyk and Delta Bank. Payments will be made until February 24, for the depositors of Bank Khreschatyk through the establishments of agent bank FUIB, for Delta Bank's depositors through Ukrgasbank (all based in Kyiv).

As reported, the NBU board on December 15 declared PJSC Investbank insolvent after the shareholders of the financial institution had not taken sufficient measures to bring the charter capital in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.