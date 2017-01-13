Kernel's sunflower oil sales in bulk increased 13% in Q2 FY2017, grain sales 15%

Kernel, a large Ukrainian agrarian group, in the second quarter of FY2017 started in July 2016 increased grain sales by 15.3% year-over-year, to 1.53 million tonnes.

The company said in a report posted on its website that sunflower oil sales in bulk increased by 13.1%, to 336,020 tonnes and bottled oil sales – by 16.7%, to 36,330 liters.

Over the period the holding crushed 908,540 tonnes of sunflower seeds and this is 0.7% less than a year ago.

Export terminal throughput stood at robust level of 1.66 million tonnes, marginal 2% year-over-year decrease.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil. It is the leading manufacturer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to world markets.

Kernel's share of the world's sunflower oil production is about 8%.