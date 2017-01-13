Economy

14:43 13.01.2017

Kernel's sunflower oil sales in bulk increased 13% in Q2 FY2017, grain sales 15%

Kernel, a large Ukrainian agrarian group, in the second quarter of FY2017 started in July 2016 increased grain sales by 15.3% year-over-year, to 1.53 million tonnes.

The company said in a report posted on its website that sunflower oil sales in bulk increased by 13.1%, to 336,020 tonnes and bottled oil sales – by 16.7%, to 36,330 liters.

Over the period the holding crushed 908,540 tonnes of sunflower seeds and this is 0.7% less than a year ago.

Export terminal throughput stood at robust level of 1.66 million tonnes, marginal 2% year-over-year decrease.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil. It is the leading manufacturer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to world markets.

Kernel's share of the world's sunflower oil production is about 8%.

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank's trustee says no funds to pay costs of investigating "bailed-in" bonds

Date of IMF meeting on Ukraine will be determined in coming weeks

Engie starts gas supplies to Ukraine

JKX reports new raids in offices in Poltava

National Radio and TV Council tells providers to disconnect Russian Dozhd TV for failing to recognize Ukrainian territorial integrity

LATEST

NBU for the first time supports hryvnia with new form of intervention at UAH 27.687/$1

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts liquidation of Investbank

Customs experiment in Ukraine allows collecting extra UAH 2.8 bln for road repairs

Ukraine spends meager 0.3% of its GDP on science and research in 2016

Deposit Guarantee Fund on Jan 16 will start payments to depositors of Investbank

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/22116/las-vegas/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа Samsung
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING