PM proposes making current coal stocks at TPPs warehouses not running lower

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has proposed not to run lower than the current coal stocks at warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs), in the amount of 1.9-2 million tonnes, the government's press service has reported.

"I want that each person had guaranteed quality of power supplies in their houses… 1.9-2 million tonnes is the untouchable stock, it must be always available," the press service said, citing Groysman.

According to information from the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry presented a meeting developed to provision of energy supplies with the participation of the prime minister, on January 1 through January 10 the drawdown of coal at warehouses was 1,700 tonnes.

Energy Minister Ihor Nasalyk said at the meeting that as of January 12, 2015 surplus of the power capacity of Ukraine's power grid was 4.2 GW. All units of TPPs have coal stocks and are able to operate, while in autumn and winter 2016 1-2 GW of TPPs was not included in the reserve due to absence of anthracite coal.

"Generation and equipment are ready for any abnormal temperatures," the minister said.