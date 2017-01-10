Each tenth e-cabinet on E-Data portal registered from Russian domains

The number of central and local authorities, state-run and municipal enterprises registering their e-cabinets on the E-Data public finances portal from Russian domains is 10% of the total number of registered e-cabinets, totaling around 37,000.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry published a report of the portal for 2016.

"Russian capital, Russian IT solutions are actively presented on the Ukrainian market. For example, accounting systems servicing the major part of Ukrainian budget-funded structures are Russian," reads the report.

According to the report, in 2016 more information was added to e-cabinets.

"As of early [2016] only 76% of e-cabinets had information. The indicator was 91% at the end of the year," reads the report.

E-Data is an official public finances portal of Ukraine. All transactions of the State Treasury Service have been published there since September 15, 2015, information about spending by the national and local budgets has been available since November 2015. State-run and municipal companies with over 50% of share belonged to the state or communities started disclosing information in January 2016. The deals database had 42 million deals as of January 1, 2017.