Rise in industrial prices in Ukraine accelerates to 35.7% in 2016 – statistics

Industrial prices in Ukraine in 2016 increased by 35.7%, while in 2015 by 25.4%, in 2014 by 31.7%, the State Statistics Service has said.

According to its data, in December last year the increase in industrial prices accelerated to 3.2% from 2.2% in November, mainly due to the higher cost of goods in such industries as coal and metal ore mining by 18.6% and 18.9% respectively.

The service said the average annual growth of prices in industry in 2016 (January-December to January-December of the previous year) was 20.5%.

As reported, inflation in Ukraine in 2016 slowed down to 12.4% from 43.3% in 2015 and 24.9% in 2014. In December 2016 consumer prices rose by 0.9%.