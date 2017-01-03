Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declines 10.7% in Jan-Nov

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declined to 12.472 million tonnes in January-November 2016, 10.7% or 1.502 million tonnes less than in the same period last year, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has reported.

In November oil transit to Europe grew by 6.4% or 73,200 tonnes year-over-year, to 1.21 million tonnes.

Oil shipment to refineries in Ukraine in January-November 2016 declined by 13.2% or 196,600 tonnes to 1.294 tonnes.

In other words, transit shipments accounted for 90.6% of all crude oil transportation and refinery supplies accounted for 9.4%.