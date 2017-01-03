Economy

18:17 03.01.2017

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declines 10.7% in Jan-Nov

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declined to 12.472 million tonnes in January-November 2016, 10.7% or 1.502 million tonnes less than in the same period last year, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has reported.

In November oil transit to Europe grew by 6.4% or 73,200 tonnes year-over-year, to 1.21 million tonnes.

Oil shipment to refineries in Ukraine in January-November 2016 declined by 13.2% or 196,600 tonnes to 1.294 tonnes.

In other words, transit shipments accounted for 90.6% of all crude oil transportation and refinery supplies accounted for 9.4%.

IMPORTANT

Ex.ua file-hosting site re-launched on fex.net domain

Pension tax imposes on purchase of foreign currency loses effect

Ukraine cuts gas imports by 33% in 2016

NBU cuts maximum amount of cash payments for individuals by 67% from Jan 4

Naftogaz, Citi and Deutsche Bank sign loan agreement for $500 mln credit facility for gas purchase

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih boosts steel smelting by over 15% in 2016

Justice ministry registers Health ministry's order on relaxed registration of medicines

Ukraine's national budget falls short revenue target by 1.7%

Infrastructure ministry warns of possible cancelation of lights to Dubai, Sharjah in coming days

Economy ministry registers Zhytomyr-East industrial park

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING