Economy

17:48 03.01.2017

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih boosts steel smelting by over 15% in 2016

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih boosted steel smelting by over 15% in 2016, to 7 million tonnes, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The enterprise met the 2016 target and broke a record of the past years smelting 7 million tonnes – earlier the company smelted this volume in 2008.

The target of 7 million was an ambitious goal. The enterprise met it thanks to effective operation of all divisions of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.

In 2017 the enterprise will continue implementing large-scale investment projects that would help to reduce production cost, increase effectiveness of production and improve the environment situation in Kryvy Rih and the region, the company said.

