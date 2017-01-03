Justice ministry registers Health ministry's order on relaxed registration of medicines

Ukraine's Justice Ministry has registered the order of Ukraine's Health Ministry on the relaxed registration of medicines registered in countries with strong regulatory authorities.

The Patients of Ukraine charitable foundation said in a press release that the order took effect. This allows registering these medicines within 17 days.

"This step would help to considerably expand the range of medicines in Ukraine, which today is shorter than in most European countries. For example, only 10,000 medicines are registered in Ukraine, while in France – almost 16,000," the foundation said.

Board Member of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Oleksandra Ustynova said that the registration of medicines was always too regulated in Ukraine and this resulted in corruption.

"Usually it took one or two years to register [medicines]. If manufacturers wanted to accelerate it the corruption schemes worked and it was possible to register medicines manually. Now when the rule recognizing medicines registered in developed countries is in effect it is harder to hinder their registration. This would help to expand the range of medicines and competition on the medicines market," she said.

Patients of Ukraine CEO Olha Stefanishyna urged medicine manufacturers from countries with strong regulatory authorities to register newest medicines in Ukraine.