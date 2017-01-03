Economy

17:36 03.01.2017

Justice ministry registers Health ministry's order on relaxed registration of medicines

Ukraine's Justice Ministry has registered the order of Ukraine's Health Ministry on the relaxed registration of medicines registered in countries with strong regulatory authorities.

The Patients of Ukraine charitable foundation said in a press release that the order took effect. This allows registering these medicines within 17 days.

"This step would help to considerably expand the range of medicines in Ukraine, which today is shorter than in most European countries. For example, only 10,000 medicines are registered in Ukraine, while in France – almost 16,000," the foundation said.

Board Member of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Oleksandra Ustynova said that the registration of medicines was always too regulated in Ukraine and this resulted in corruption.

"Usually it took one or two years to register [medicines]. If manufacturers wanted to accelerate it the corruption schemes worked and it was possible to register medicines manually. Now when the rule recognizing medicines registered in developed countries is in effect it is harder to hinder their registration. This would help to expand the range of medicines and competition on the medicines market," she said.

Patients of Ukraine CEO Olha Stefanishyna urged medicine manufacturers from countries with strong regulatory authorities to register newest medicines in Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Ex.ua file-hosting site re-launched on fex.net domain

Pension tax imposes on purchase of foreign currency loses effect

Ukraine cuts gas imports by 33% in 2016

NBU cuts maximum amount of cash payments for individuals by 67% from Jan 4

Naftogaz, Citi and Deutsche Bank sign loan agreement for $500 mln credit facility for gas purchase

LATEST

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declines 10.7% in Jan-Nov

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih boosts steel smelting by over 15% in 2016

Ukraine's national budget falls short revenue target by 1.7%

Infrastructure ministry warns of possible cancelation of lights to Dubai, Sharjah in coming days

Economy ministry registers Zhytomyr-East industrial park

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
TVgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING