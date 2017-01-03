Ukraine cuts gas imports by 33% in 2016

Ukraine in 2016 reduced imports of natural gas by 32.7% (by 5.376 billion cubic meters) compared with 2015, to 11.078 billion cubic meters, according to live data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

In December 2016 gas imports amounted to 1.659 billion cubic meters, which is 3.7 times more than in December last year (444 million cubic meters).

Imports from Slovakia last month amounted to 1.303 billion cubic meters, from Hungary 227 million cubic meters, Poland 129.7 million cubic meters.

As reported, Ukraine has not been importing natural gas under the contract with Gazprom for 13 months (http://utg.ua/still-alive), purchasing resources exclusively on its western border.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country