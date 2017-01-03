Economy

14:46 03.01.2017

Ukraine cuts gas imports by 33% in 2016

Ukraine in 2016 reduced imports of natural gas by 32.7% (by 5.376 billion cubic meters) compared with 2015, to 11.078 billion cubic meters, according to live data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

In December 2016 gas imports amounted to 1.659 billion cubic meters, which is 3.7 times more than in December last year (444 million cubic meters).

Imports from Slovakia last month amounted to 1.303 billion cubic meters, from Hungary 227 million cubic meters, Poland 129.7 million cubic meters.

As reported, Ukraine has not been importing natural gas under the contract with Gazprom for 13 months (http://utg.ua/still-alive), purchasing resources exclusively on its western border.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country

IMPORTANT

Ex.ua file-hosting site re-launched on fex.net domain

Pension tax imposes on purchase of foreign currency loses effect

NBU cuts maximum amount of cash payments for individuals by 67% from Jan 4

Naftogaz, Citi and Deutsche Bank sign loan agreement for $500 mln credit facility for gas purchase

Yaroslavsky interested in taking Odesa Port-Side Plant on lease

LATEST

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declines 10.7% in Jan-Nov

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih boosts steel smelting by over 15% in 2016

Justice ministry registers Health ministry's order on relaxed registration of medicines

Ukraine's national budget falls short revenue target by 1.7%

Infrastructure ministry warns of possible cancelation of lights to Dubai, Sharjah in coming days

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа складов в Черновцах
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING