Economy

14:17 29.12.2016

ATB claims information attack, to appeal to court

ATB-Market LLC (Dnipro), owning the discount store chain in Ukraine, has published a denial of information spread by media that a member of its board of directors Oleksandr Tokar was detained by the Ukraine's SBU State Security Service of Ukraine. The company is preparing a claim to court.

"In the last days of the passing year a new information attack was made against ATB chain. This concerns publications ordered by someone. The materials were placed on several online media resources with doubtful reputation, saying SBU officers allegedly detained board of directors member Oleksandr Tokar. This information is a lie and has no grounds," the company said on Thursday.

Tokar continues working as usual and learnt about his detention from Internet resources.

The authors of the publications used the news concerning another retail chain and added the name of Tokar to discredit the company

IMPORTANT

Hryvnia devaluation not linked to nationalization of PrivatBank

Ukraine starts introducing European goods transit rules – Finance ministry

Gazprom continues dropping gas pressure drops at Russian border - Ukrtransgaz

Revenue target of 2017 budget 20.3% more than 2016 budget revenue - law

Ostchem starts procedure of recognizing Stockholm arbitration decision to recover $251 mln from Odesa Port-Side Plant

LATEST

Yanair airline seeks to expand regular flights in summer to Tel-Aviv

SBU raids KSG Bank in UAH 386 mln embezzlement case

Government approves procedure for setting imports duty on passenger cars from EU

UBR TV channel terminates broadcasting from Jan 1

Subsidies to farmers to be distributed proportionally to cost of products sold

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING