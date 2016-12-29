ATB claims information attack, to appeal to court

ATB-Market LLC (Dnipro), owning the discount store chain in Ukraine, has published a denial of information spread by media that a member of its board of directors Oleksandr Tokar was detained by the Ukraine's SBU State Security Service of Ukraine. The company is preparing a claim to court.

"In the last days of the passing year a new information attack was made against ATB chain. This concerns publications ordered by someone. The materials were placed on several online media resources with doubtful reputation, saying SBU officers allegedly detained board of directors member Oleksandr Tokar. This information is a lie and has no grounds," the company said on Thursday.

Tokar continues working as usual and learnt about his detention from Internet resources.

The authors of the publications used the news concerning another retail chain and added the name of Tokar to discredit the company