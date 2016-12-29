Economy

11:17 29.12.2016

Gazprom continues dropping gas pressure drops at Russian border - Ukrtransgaz

Lower gas pressure maintained by Russia's Gazprom again has been recorded at the entry points to the Ukrainian gas transport system from the direction of Russia, Spokesman for pubic joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz Maskym Beliavsky has said.

"Gazprom continues practice of gas pressure drops: a sharp fall by 9% of the limit is recorded at Russia's Sudzha station. Despite this fact, Ukraine implements the orders for gas transit [for European consumers] and ensures required gas pressure on the western border," he wrote on his Facebook page.

In 2016, Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ukrtransgaz several times informed about frequent cases of gas pressure drops lower the contract level at the entry points to the Ukrainian gas transport system. Gazprom complicates the fulfillment of own orders to transport gas to Europe.

The Ukrainian company said that the Ukrainian gas transport operator had to adjust its operations and have additional costs to balance transit.

In 2014, Gazprom-Export terminated a contract with Ukrtransgaz to balance gas transit daily.

