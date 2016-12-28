Cabinet approves Centrenergo fiscal plan for 2016

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the financial plan of PJSC Centrenergo for 2016.

The government made the corresponding decision at a meeting in Kyiv on December 28.

"Working together within the governmental committee allowed to increase payments to the state by UAH 2.1 billion," First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv said.

As reported, Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirsk, Zmiyivska and Trypillia thermal power plants, which have a total installed capacity of 7,660 megawatts. The state owns 78.3% of the shares in the company.