Economy

17:17 28.12.2016

Cabinet approves Centrenergo fiscal plan for 2016

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the financial plan of PJSC Centrenergo for 2016.

The government made the corresponding decision at a meeting in Kyiv on December 28.

"Working together within the governmental committee allowed to increase payments to the state by UAH 2.1 billion," First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv said.

As reported, Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirsk, Zmiyivska and Trypillia thermal power plants, which have a total installed capacity of 7,660 megawatts. The state owns 78.3% of the shares in the company.

IMPORTANT

Ostchem starts procedure of recognizing Stockholm arbitration decision to recover $251 mln from Odesa Port-Side Plant

Cabinet issues UAH 8 bln loan to Deposit Guarantee Fund

State-owned land to be leased at land auctions – 2017 budget

Government decides on two-year restructuring of Odesa Port-Side Plant's debt to Naftogaz

Imports of fertilizers from Russia to be restricted after passing special bill by Rada

LATEST

Securities commission registers issue of PrivatBank shares worth UAH 116.8 bln

Ukrainian government to borrow UAH 190.8 bln in 2017, including 45.5% abroad

Pension Fund must become subsidy-free in medium term – Groysman

Govt permits to replenish PrivatBank's capital by indexed govt bonds to balance bank's currency position

Health ministry publishes draft resolution approving new national list of key medicines

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/80638/gadalka-zuby-krasnogo/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING