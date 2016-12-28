Economy

16:40 28.12.2016

Cabinet issues UAH 8 bln loan to Deposit Guarantee Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to issue a loan in the amount of UAH 7.941 billion to the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund.

The corresponding decision is stipulated in government resolution No. 1003 dated December 28, the text of which has been posted on the Cabinet's website.

"The Ministry of Finance in order to provide the fund with a loan issues government domestic loan bonds in the amount of UAH 7.941 billion with a maturity of up to 15 years and an interest income rate of 10% per annum in exchange for promissory notes issued by the fund on the same terms, with payment of interest on promissory notes simultaneously with payment of the notes," the document reads.

IMPORTANT

State-owned land to be leased at land auctions – 2017 budget

Government decides on two-year restructuring of Odesa Port-Side Plant's debt to Naftogaz

Imports of fertilizers from Russia to be restricted after passing special bill by Rada

Land reform must be finished by 2020

Ukraine's national budget posts UAH 14.8 bln of surplus in Nov

LATEST

Ukrainian government to borrow UAH 190.8 bln in 2017, including 45.5% abroad

Pension Fund must become subsidy-free in medium term – Groysman

Govt permits to replenish PrivatBank's capital by indexed govt bonds to balance bank's currency position

Health ministry publishes draft resolution approving new national list of key medicines

Ukraine should switch mostly to own gas production by 2020

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
гороскоп для рака на 2015
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в ужгороде
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING