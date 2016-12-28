Cabinet issues UAH 8 bln loan to Deposit Guarantee Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to issue a loan in the amount of UAH 7.941 billion to the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund.

The corresponding decision is stipulated in government resolution No. 1003 dated December 28, the text of which has been posted on the Cabinet's website.

"The Ministry of Finance in order to provide the fund with a loan issues government domestic loan bonds in the amount of UAH 7.941 billion with a maturity of up to 15 years and an interest income rate of 10% per annum in exchange for promissory notes issued by the fund on the same terms, with payment of interest on promissory notes simultaneously with payment of the notes," the document reads.