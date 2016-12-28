Economy

13:54 28.12.2016

Ukrainian government to borrow UAH 190.8 bln in 2017, including 45.5% abroad

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans borrowing of UAH 190.8 billion in 2017, including UAH 86.89 billion to be borrowed on the foreign market.

The indicators are outlined in an attachment to the law on the national budget for 2017 passed by Verkhovna Rada on December 21, 2016.

For comparison, the 2016 budget planned to borrow UAH 251.374 billion, including UAH 122.65 billion abroad.

The state debt to be paid next year is estimated at UAH 129.559 billion (UAH 157.14 billion in the 2016 budget), including UAH 30.94 billion for the foreign debt (UAH 32.89 billion).

The government seeks to spend UAH 111.338 billion to serve the state debt and this is 15.6% more than in the 2016 national budget.

According to the State Treasury Service, in January-November 2016 state borrowing totaled UAH 175.95 billion, including UAH 59.3 billion on the foreign market. Some UAH 105.657 billion was paid to settle the principal of the debt, including UAH 8.97 billion for the foreign debt. Some UAH 90.478 billion was used to service the debt.

Interfax-Ukraine
