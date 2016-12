Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said Ukraine's Pension Fund should become subsidy-free in the next several years.

"Our mission together with you is to make the Pension Fund subsidy-free, so that the pensions of Ukrainians increase substantially," the PM said on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting, where he presented the government's plan for 2017 to 2020.

Groysman said government will work to achieve its objectives.