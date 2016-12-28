Economy

13:52 28.12.2016

Health ministry publishes draft resolution approving new national list of key medicines

Ukraine's Health Ministry has published a draft resolution amending government resolution No. 333 dated March 25, 2009 that would approve the new national list of key medicines.

The document was posted on the ministry's website on December 27.

According to it, the list includes high-quality effective and safe medicines, taking into account the sickness rate, spread of diseases, death rate, proofs of comparative effectiveness and financing the healthcare system.

The national list is based on the 19th WHO Essential Medicines List.

According to the document, all medicines and medical products bought using budget funds are to be on the national list. The requirement would not apply to medicines and medical products bought by international institutions.

The documents envisages the transition period during which customers of medicines will be able to procure medicines that are not on the list before January 1, 2019 if they procure 100% of the required volume of medicines and medical products included in the list.

