Economy

12:16 28.12.2016

Ukrposhta seeks to boost revenue by 20% in 2017

Ukrposhta postal service enterprise seeks to increase net revenue by 20% in 2017 and this is UAH 1 billion more than the target for 2016.

Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smeliansky told Interfax-Ukraine that according to the financial plan for 2017 approved by the Infrastructure Ministry net profit of Ukrposhta would be UAH 300,000, while in 2016 the company will be almost breakeven.

"It was planned to see UAH 16 million of net profit in 2016, but due to the increase in capital investment we plan to be breakeven," he said.

Ukrposhta is managed by Infrastructure Ministry. It provides over 50 types of services in almost 12,000 departments all over Ukraine.

