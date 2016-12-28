Economy

12:16 28.12.2016

Government presents action plan until 2020

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has presented an action plan for 2017-2020.

"We have promised that at the end of 2016 we would propose the medium term action plant that would help to clearly determine tasks, priorities and goals we want to achieve. Today keeping the promise I want to present our collective plan, our action plan," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

He said that the action plan is cased on the following priorities: economic growth and its stimulation as the basis, effective management and development of human resources, security and defense.

