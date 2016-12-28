Land reform must be finished by 2020

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that the land reform in the agricultural sector must be finished by 2020.

"Before 2020 we must carry out the high-quality land reform in the interests of Ukrainian citizens and the state of Ukraine," he said presenting the government's plans at a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

As reported, referring to a memorandum of cooperation signed by Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the Ukrainian government sought adoption of a bill on farmland turnover by late December 2016. Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada extended the moratorium on the sale of farmland imposed in 2002 until 2018.

The parliament ordered its committees and the profile ministry to draw up required bills within six months. Later several lawmakers from the parliamentary coalition submitted bill No. 5535 on farmland turnover to parliament.