11:23 28.12.2016

Ukraine sees 1.6% fall in electricity consumption in Jan-Nov

Electricity consumption in Ukraine in January through November 2016, taking into account losses in electricity transmission, fell by 1.6% or 2.164 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) year-on-year, to 134.311 billion kWh, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Electricity consumption, not including losses, over the period fell by 1.8% or 2.007 billion kWh, to 106.114 billion kWh.

Industry in Ukraine over the period under review decreased electricity consumption by 1.6%, to 45.243 billion kWh, including a 0.8% fall in consumption by the metallurgical industry, to 26.26 billion kWh, an 18.3% fall by the fuel sector, to 3.231 billion kWh, a 2.5% decline by engineering sector, to 3.205 billion kWh, a 1% rise in consumption by the chemical and petroleum industry, to 2.811 billion kWh, a 2.4% rise in consumption by food and processing industry, to 3.797 billion kWh, a 6.6% rise in consumption by the construction materials sector, to 2.023 billion kWh and 1.5% rise for other industries, to 3.916 billion.

Agricultural companies consumed 3.116 billion kWh (a rise of 2% year-over-year, transport companies – 6.022 billion kWh (a fall of 2.1%) and construction companies – 693.2 million kWh (a rise of 3.7%).

There was a 3.1% decline in consumption by households, to 32.109 billion kWh.

The share of industry in total electricity consumption increased from 42.5% in January-November 2015 to 42.6% in 2016, and the share of households fell from 30.7% to 30.3%.

In November, electricity consumption, taking into account losses in electricity transmission, grew by 4.9%, to 13.718 billion kWh, and without loss – it rose by 5.8%, to 10.674 billion kWh.

