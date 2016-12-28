Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from Chinese online shops

Nova Poshta has launched the express delivery service from China to Ukraine designed in cooperation with China's SF Express logistic operator.

The press service of the Ukrainian company reported that now buyers can order delivery from largest Chinese online shops (Gearbest, Sammydress, Everbuying, 139shopping.com, Banggood, JD.com, LightintheBox, DHGate), including Ali Express, to anywhere in Ukraine.

The test period preceded the official start of the service. Nova Poshta reregistered feedback and polished the service mechanism. The company in November 2016 delivered over 500,000 of parcels from China to Ukrainians.

The sellers pay for delivery. Clients that select free-of-charge SF Express and SF eParcel can use the delivery service. The clients are able to track all categories of parcels at all delivery stages. The quick delivery term, the absence of hidden payments and the client service are available for the clients.

According to Ukrainian legislation, after arrival to Ukraine all cargo is inspected by the Customs Service. Nova Poshta fully controls the cargo and the company is responsible for its safety from the arrival to the Boryspil airport to the door delivery.

"The company seeks to have leading positions in Ukraine in the volumes of e-commerce parcel imports from China and to deliver over 2 million parcels from China in 2017," the company said.