Ukraine's national budget posts UAH 14.8 bln of surplus in Nov

The surplus of Ukraine's national budget in November 2016 totaled UAH 14.8 billion thanks to the significant improvement of the revenue target outturn with synchronous moderate spending, Ukraine's State Treasury Service has reported.

The surplus of the general fund of the national budget in November amounted to UAH 14.39 billion with the deficit of the special fund of UAH 370 million.

In January-November 2016 the deficit of the national budget was UAH 45.54 billion, including UAH 45.68 billion for the general fund. Only UAH 83.6 million was received from privatization.

The authority said that in November revenue of the national budget reached UAH 79 billion (UAH 56.01 billion in October), including UAH 74.96 billion for the general fund (UAH 53.33 billion), while expenditure totaled UAH 65.52 billion (UAH 52.6 billion) and UAH 61.48 billion (UAH 49.91 billion) respectively.

In January-November 2016 revenue of the national budget reached UAH 543.43 billion or 87.45 of the annual target, including UAH 506.69 billion for the general fund or 88.8% of the annual target and 98.6% of the 11 month target.

Budget expenditure in January-November 2016 totaled UAH 588.88 billion or 84.3% of the annual target, including UAH 556.42 billion for the general fund or 86.6% of the annual target and 94.8% of the 11 month target.

The authority said that revenue of local budgets in January-November 2016 reached UAH 322.34 billion or 93.2% of the annual target, including UAH 301.83 billion for the general fund or 94.3% of the annual target

Their spending totaled UAH 286.65 billion or 78.6% of the annual target, including UAH 241.93 billion or 84.4% of the annual target.

The surplus of local budgets in January-November 2016 reached UAH 35.56 billion, including UAH 59.77 billion for the general fund.