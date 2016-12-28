Poroshenko signs into law bill on minimum wage of UAH 3,200 a month

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed into law bill No. 5130 amending a number of Ukrainian laws to double the minimum wage in Ukraine to UAH 3,200 a month starting from January 1, 2017, according to a statement posted on the Verkhovna Rada website on Tuesday.

The law also broadens the government's powers, including those of self-government bodies, to inspect the payment of wages to employees and toughening employers' responsibility for non-compliance.