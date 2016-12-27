Banks issued UAH 2.7 bln loans for energy saving program

Banks, participating in the state program of partial reimbursement for the cost of loans for thermal modernization and measures to improve energy efficiency in the residential sector in Ukraine, since the beginning of its implementation in 2014 and as of late 2016 had issued such loans for over UAH 2.7 billion.

Head of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine Serhiy Savchuk gave the information at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that since the launch of the state program by late 2016 a total of 211,000 households have become the participants of the program. The government has refunded over UAH 1.1 billion.

Savchuk said that in 2016 the number of homeowner associations took part in the program grew by 422, to 616.

"Most of loans were issued in Lviv region – UAH 260 million in the period when the program is in effect. Kyiv region received UAH 235 million, Sumy region – UAH 224 million. There are regions that worked worse: Zaporizhia region – UAH 80 million, Kherson region – UAH 62 million and Mykolaiv region – only UAH 44 million," he said.

Savchuk said that in 2016 local authorities in different regions of Ukraine passed 134 new programs to partially refund the cost of loan for thermal modernization and by the end of the year their number grew to 215.

"We are actively cooperating with local self-government agencies and seek to double the number of these programs in 2017," he said.