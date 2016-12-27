Economy ministry seeks to expand ProZorro.Sales in 2017 to small privatization, property leasing

The ProZorro.Sales system is to be used to organize sales of the Individuals Deposit Guarantee Fund from 2017. The system will apply to small privatization and selection of leasers of state-owned and municipal property, First Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Maksym Nefyodov has said.

"We hope that in 2017 we will be also able to use the ProZorro.Sales system for small privatization and leasing of state-owned and municipal property," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Nefyodov said that the integration of the ProZorro e-procurement system with the unified register of companies and individual businessmen lasted for one and a half years will be completed in 2017.

"I believe that we would successfully finish it [the integration] in 2017, as well as the integration with the registers of the State Fiscal Service and Interior Ministry," he said.

He said that work on the risk management system that would process over 500 gigabytes of information arriving to the ProZorro every month is underway.

"Our goal is to automatically monitor and find risky tenders before they were held," he said.

According to the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, ProZorro state-run enterprise saw a 2.3-fold rise in sales revenue in January-September 2016 year-over-year, to UAH 28.23 million, and its net profit totaled UAH 9.85 million compared to UAH 2.15 million seen a year ago.