Ukraine, EU should apply back-to-back approach in regionalization of poultry supplies

The back-to-back approach in regionalization of poultry supplies over avian influenza outbreaks should apply by Ukraine and the European Union (EU), Ukrainian Agricultural Policy and Food Minister Taras Kutoviy has said.

"If the regional principle to ban exports were in effect in the EU countries, it should be in effect in Ukraine," the press service of the Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry reported, citing the minister.

He said that Ukraine provided all information regarding the measures taken to liquidate the avian influenza outbreak in Kherson region to the EU.

Today a ban on exporting poultry from the entire territory of Ukraine to the EU is in effect.

The ministry said that now the work on the regionalization principle is underway. It aims at restoring exports from the avian influenza free regions of Ukraine.