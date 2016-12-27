Economy

10:10 27.12.2016

Cabinet starts executing state budget for 2017 signed by president - Groysman

The government will proceed to execute the most important financial document of the country for next year, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, during which the head of state signed the law on the national budget of Ukraine for 2017.

"Immediately after the signing of the law on the national budget of Ukraine for 2017, the government will proceed to its execution. The premier noted the Cabinet of Ministers has yet to make a number of decisions," reads a statement posted on the website of the Ukrainian government.

Groysman said the national budget for 2017 developed by the government will become the budget of Ukraine's development and growth.

"We did a good job and found the right approach to the formation of the next year budget. We believe it will be the budget of development, growth," the prime minister said.

"In fact, we've balanced the budget in such a way that it is to the benefit of the people and our beautiful country," he stressed.

