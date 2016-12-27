Pension reform will include rise in pensions, reducing Pension Fund deficit - Groysman

Pension reform will provide for an increase in pensions and the reduction of deficit of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"I want to emphasize the main task of our government and parliament, because we will need political support, is the systemic reform of the pension system, which will be accompanied by raising pensions... It will be a system that will not produce the deficit of the Pension Fund but reduce it and make the system self-sufficient," he said on the air of ICTV Channel.

The premier added he also intends to fight against illegal employment because it leads to impoverishment of pensioners and those who work unofficially then will receive only minimum pension.